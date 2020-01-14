Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people were shot late Monday at what police believe was an illegal gambling facility in Long Beach.
The shooting was reported at about 9:20 p.m. in the 100 block of East Artesia Boulevard, near Lemon Avenue, where officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body and legs, according to Long Beach police. The man was taken to a hospital.
A second person was also shot in the upper body and legs, but drove himself to a hospital, according to police.
Both victims were in stable condition Tuesday morning.
Three men and a woman were detained at the scene, but police have not said whether they were connected to the shooting.