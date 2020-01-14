Comments
ONTARIO (CBSLA) – Two men were shot and killed at an apartment complex in Ontario Monday night.
The shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. at the Vistara Apartment Complex, located at 3410 East 4th St., Ontario police told CBS2.
Officers arrived on scene and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both died at the scene. Their names were not released.
About two hours later, police were called to a nearby hospital for a third man being treated for gunshot wounds that may be connected to the double-killing. It’s unclear if that man was a suspect or a victim, police said. He was in stable condition.
A fourth man was detained for questioning at the same hospital. He was not hurt.
The circumstances and a motive for the shooting were not confirmed. It’s unclear if any suspects were at large. The public was asked to avoid the area.