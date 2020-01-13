TEMECULA (CBSLA/AP) – Authorities are investigating reports that someone pulled a gun during a brawl among players and spectators and caused a panic at a youth soccer tournament in Temecula.

The altercation began Sunday during the Albion Development Showcase tournament, according to San Diego-area media reports.

Spectators say players from opposite teams began shoving during a match and a family member punched a player, leading to a large fight.

Some spectators and family members reported a “shooting”, but Albion Development Showcase CEO Noah Gins says deputies never found a weapon.

My tia said she was at my lil cousins soccer tournament in Temecula and they start shooting , god protect us 😭🙏🏻 — Nancy Holguin✨ (@OohxSweets) January 13, 2020

We were at the albion showcase soccer tournament in #temecula (ages 8-15) and alleged active shooter caused chaos. Via rough rumor mill, parents got in fight and someone claimed one had a gun. the chaos/crowds running away was scary. Kids & parents got hurt running away — People & Things. Eat, drink & be kind 🤖🧢7️⃣ (@agentsupergrl) January 13, 2020

Sheriff’s deputies briefly detained a man but there was no report of any charges being filed.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)