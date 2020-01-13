CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
TEMECULA (CBSLA/AP) – Authorities are investigating reports that someone pulled a gun during a brawl among players and spectators and caused a panic at a youth soccer tournament in Temecula.

The altercation began Sunday during the Albion Development Showcase tournament, according to San Diego-area media reports.

Spectators say players from opposite teams began shoving during a match and a family member punched a player, leading to a large fight.

Some spectators and family members reported a “shooting”, but Albion Development Showcase CEO Noah Gins says deputies never found a weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies briefly detained a man but there was no report of any charges being filed.

