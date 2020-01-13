



– The Academy Award nominees were announced Monday morning , and yet again, no women were nominated in the best director category.

Most noticeably absent was Greta Gerwig, who was passed over despite her critically and commercially successful “Little Women” adaptation receiving a best picture nod. Gerwig also receiving best adapted screenplay nomination for the film.

Also missing was Lulu Wang for “The Farewell,” Marielle Heller for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” and Lorene Scafaria for “Hustlers.”

Florence Pugh, who was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Amy March in “Little Women,” told Entertainment Weekly Monday of Gerwig’s snub: “It’s incredibly upsetting. It’s a shame that it’s still a conversation.”

In 2017, Gerwig received a best director nod for “Ladybird,” one of only five women to be nominated in the 92-year history of the Oscars.

The other four are Lina Wertmüller in 1976 for “Seven Beauties, Jane Campion in 1993 for “The Piano,” Sofia Coppola in 2003 for “Lost in Translation” and Kathryn Bigelow in 2009 for “The Hurt Locker.”

The only one of the five to have won is Bigelow.

This year’s five nominees are Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” Sam Mendes for “1917,” Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Todd Phillips for “Joker.”

The ceremony will take place Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.