SUNSET BEACH (CBSLA) — An Uber Eats driver caught on camera taking a package from the front porch area of a Sunset Beach apartment apparently brought the package back days later.
The man whose security camera caught the original theft said the driver returned over the weekend and dropped the missing item back off at his doorstep — and it was again caught on video.
He said there wasn’t much inside, just some pens worth less than $10.
The man reported the incident to Uber Eats and was told that the driver was removed from the app.
A police report was made, but it was not clear if any charges would be filed.