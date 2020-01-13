LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A parolee arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor may have more victims, police said Monday.
Markell Rowland, 25, is being held on $225,000 bail and a parole violation hold after his arrest in November. Police say he was arrested on suspicion of forced oral copulation, unlawful sex with a minor, assault with intent to commit oral copulation and criminal threats.
Los Angeles police say Rowland has a history of approaching underage girls in the Hollywood are and asking them for their social media screen names and approaching them directly online through their social media accounts. Rowland has been known to also go by the names Markel Southall and “Kel.”
He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Jan. 22.
Police want any other victims who may have been reluctant to report similar crimes by Rowland to contact the LAPD’s operations West Bureau detectives at (213) 473-0447.