DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – One person was killed when a car slammed into a guardrail along the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar Monday morning.
The crash occurred along the eastbound 60 Freeway at South Lemon Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
One person was pronounced dead, Caltrans reports. Their name and the circumstances of the wreck were not confirmed.
A Sig Alert was issued and one lane was blocked for several hours while Caltrans crews cleared the debris and repaired the guardrail.
The freeway was fully reopened at about 10 a.m.