LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The ocean water in Long Beach was deemed off-limits to swimmers and surfers Monday after a sewage spill contaminated the water.
The spill, which occurred Sunday in Hawaiian Gardens, dumped roughly 11,000 gallons of sewage into the San Gabriel River which then ran into the coast, according to Long Beach health officials.
According to the city, a grease blockage initially caused the spill. Long Beach has roughly seven miles of public beach.
The ocean water will remain off-limits until testing determines bacteria levels are within state standards.
