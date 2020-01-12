LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of South Bluff Road in Montebello.

Investigators say that officers and detectives with the Montebello PD found a man they believed was involved in a homicide Saturday and attempted to stop him as he was getting into a car around 12:55 p.m. The unidentified man was described as a male, Hispanic adult.

“That vehicle was a vehicle used in a homicide and the detectives attempted to detain the suspect at that time,” said Lt. Charles Calderaro of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. “At that point, the suspect ignored their commands, entered the vehicle and attempted to flee and accelerated toward the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred,”

According to Calderaro, the suspect was struck one time in the lower torso and was transported to a nearby hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

As on 7 p.m. Sunday, South 10th Street between Whittier Boulevard and Los Angeles in Montebello was shut down as an active investigation took place.