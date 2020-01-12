



From now on, admission to both downtown locations of L.A.’s Museum of Contemporary Art will be free. Prior to this change, admission was between $8 and $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand at a celebration over the weekend.

“You have no excuse not to come to MOCA now. This is a museum you own as residents of the city,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The move was made possible thanks to a $10 million gift by Carolyn Clark Powers, the president of the MOCA board of trustees.

She had originally announced her intention back in May at a star-studded benefit in honor of the museum’s 40th anniversary.

“I announce my birthday present to MOCA, with a gift of $10 million…and with this gift I challenge the museum…to open its doors for free general admission to all.”

MOCA is a not-for-profit museum which was founded in 1979. It boasts a permanent collection of more than 7,000 objects.