LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who co-hosted the Golden Globes from 2013-2015, will return to the podium in 2021.

“We didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” NBC Entertainment Chief Paul Telegdy said.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

The Golden Globe Awards honor both film and television. This year’s show was hosted by Ricky Gervais for the fifth time. As always, Gervais’ pointed barbs at the perceived hypocrisy of the very

celebrities being honored at the ceremony proved polarizing, drawing both praise and outrage on social media.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)