LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash in Chinatown.

It ended when the driver in a stolen Mercedes Benz slammed into an SUV, then a light pole at College Street and Broadway late Friday night. The suspect jumped out of the car and ran into an apartment building.

Police later caught him in a nearby Metro Gold Line station. The black mercedes was reported stolen from East LA, where the chase began.

The people in the SUV that was hit are expected to be okay.