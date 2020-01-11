



— The Los Angeles LGBT Center took a big step Saturday as the organization opened up its first facility in South Los Angeles — Center South.

The 5,500-square-foot space at 2313 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will provide comprehensive programs and services — such as HIV testing, access to PrEP and PEP services, housing case management, mental health services and a drop-in safe space which can also be used to host community events — for LGBT people of color living in South L.A.

“We’re thrilled to be opening Center South, and we’re proud to be doing so with wonderful partners: Bienestar Human Services, Black AIDS Institute, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and The Wall Las Memorias Project. Together, we will serve a wider array of folks here than we are now doing separately,” Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Lorri L. Jean said. “Most importantly, among our areas of focus will be the people who are most vulnerable for new HIV infections: young gay and bisexual Black and Latino men and transgender women of color. We intend for Center South to be an especially welcoming place for them.”

The center also features a computer lap with a printer and eight desktop computers for community members to use.

“More than 60% of our clients are people of color, and most of our clients are low or moderate income,” Jean said. “And the folks who come to our largest Hollywood location, from all over the county, show how desperate they really are to find culturally competent services for LGBT people and a place that would make them feel safe.”

Acoording to the LGBT Center’s website, all of Center South’s programs and services will be provided to everyone for free or at low cost with a focus on serving the needs of young gay and bisexual men of color ages 12 to 29.

“L.A. County’s Department of Public Health, Division of HIV and STD Programs (DHSP) has set out to support new and innovative programming to address multiple sociocultural, environmental, and economic challenges faced by young African American and Latino men who have sex with men,” DHSP Director Mario J. Pérez said. “On behalf of the residents of L.A. County, we are proud and pleased to support and welcome the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s new site in Leimert Park to realize this vision. It is our hope and commitment that the Center’s new programming will further advance efforts to stem the tide of HIV and STDs and help eliminate stubbornly persistent health inequalities.”

The grand opening community celebration included remarks by Center CEO Lorri L. Jean, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health – Division of HIV and STD Programs Director Mario J. Pérez, and Los Angeles Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Center South’s will be open Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m.–7 p.m.