CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegedly Armed Man, Culver City, Los Angeles, Officer Involved Shooting, OIS, Suspect Shot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department shot a suspect Saturday afternoon, wounding him.

The shooting happened at about 12:54 p.m. in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Tuller Avenue, near the border of Los Angeles and Culver City.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun, and when a LAPD supervisor made contact with the man, “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” a tweet from LAPD said.

Police said the suspect was struck at least once and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured, but police expected heavy traffic in the area for up to 14 hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply