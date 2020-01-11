LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department shot a suspect Saturday afternoon, wounding him.

The shooting happened at about 12:54 p.m. in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Tuller Avenue, near the border of Los Angeles and Culver City.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun, and when a LAPD supervisor made contact with the man, “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” a tweet from LAPD said.

At approximately 12:40 pm, Officers recieved a radio call of a ‘415 Man with a Gun’ in the area of Sepulveda Blvd and Tuller Ave. An LAPD Supervisor responded and made contact with suspect at which point an Officer Involved Shooting occurred. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 11, 2020

Police said the suspect was struck at least once and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured, but police expected heavy traffic in the area for up to 14 hours.