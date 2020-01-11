



The group placed flowers and candles near the site of the accident on Slauson Avenue and Paramount Boulevard.

The teen, Anthony Rojas Hernandez, was crossing the street Friday at the crosswalk when a truck crashed into him.

The teen was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“I saw him there at the hospital, and I was just in tears,” Justin Villa, one of the teen’s friends, said. “It broke my heart. I’m devastated. I just lost my best friend, my brother.”

The driver of the truck left after hitting the teen. A man in his 50s was later found and arrested in connection with the crash.