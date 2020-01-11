



— An Inland Empire family has a lot of questions after deputies shot and killed a man at the end of a pursuit Thursday night.

Juan Ayon-Ruiz led deputies on a high speed pursuit that began on the 210 Freeway in Highland and ended on Otto Street in Muscoy. His two year old son was in the vehicle with him, but was unharmed.

Ayon-Ruiz’s family thinks the deputies used excessive force and endangered his son. They’re planning on hiring a lawyer.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says deputies shot Ayon-Ruiz after he rammed their patrol car in reverse and that when they later discovered Juan, Jr. was in the vehicle he wasn’t buckled into a child safety seat.

“I think it’s bs, the story that they say,” said Ayon-Ruiz’s father Jose. He says his son called the family during the pursuit and told them he was bringing Juan, Jr. to their house. They then flagged deputies down and told them the child was in the car.

“They say he got the baby inside. They don’t care. They don’t listen,” Jose said.

Jose claims Juan told that family member he didn’t simply pull over because he was scared: “My son he scared. He didn’t wanna stop. Because he had a warrant for no license, that’s why.”

Jose says Juan had already been in trouble for driving without a license, didn’t take care of his fines, and had a warrant out for his arrest. He says Juan wasn’t a violent criminal, but a family man

who worked a construction job six says a week to make ends meet for his family.