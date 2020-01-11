BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) — Residents of a controlled-access Beverly Grove condominium building are hoping the public can help police identify a man who was caught on camera stealing mail from the shared mailboxes.

According to a resident of the building, the man captured in the security footage entered the 42-unit building Jan. 9 at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Doheny Drive by following another resident in through the front doors.

The man can be seen on camera riding up in the elevator before coming down the stairs and heading directly to the garage where he apparently broke into the mailboxes and sifted through residents’ mail. He placed some of the items in his backpack before tossing the remaining mail in the trash.

The person in the video can then be seen in the garage checking for unlocked vehicles before leaving.

A resident of the building said the incident has been reported to officers with the Los Angeles police department and the United States Post Office Inspector General.