DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —At least one person was shot with a shotgun around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Figueroa and Temple streets in downtown Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee.
LAFD and LAPD responded to reports of the shooting near the 700 block of W. Temple Street downtown.
LA City Fire says two people have been transported to the hospital, both in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and the suspect is still at large.
This story is still developing.