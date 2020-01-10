



Jim Gaffigan is one of the funniest comedians in the world, but he’s much more than someone that can make you laugh.

The actor showed his ability to go dark in “American Dreamer” last year and proves in the new Amazon movie “Troop Zero” that he can pull off a being a character actor with an a Southern accent.

“Imagine being sent a script where two of the lead actors are Viola Davis and Allison Janney, who have won every single type of acting award you can win,” said Gaffigan in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Mike Epps was great and he was added later on. What I really responded to it that it’s this old school, kind of underdog story. I remember The Bad News Bears as a kid. I remember making this movie and thinking this is really a movie that looks at class. The great sin of America is slavery, but this one takes a look at class. There are different races in this, but the focus is class. Some of it is presented in an embrace your odd ball, but for the nerdy part of me thought it was interesting commentary on class.”

Gaffigan’s new movie drops on Amazon Friday, January 17. While the comedian is used to controling things with his specials and stand-up performances, being on a movie set is a totally different experience.

“It’s very strange as a comedian because with stand-up, you have a certain level of control,” said Gaffigan. “You can come up with an idea and try it that night. In acting, even if you prove you can act, you have to be the right person for the right role. You obviously respect the vision of the writer and the director and you hope people will hire you, but there’s not much you can do.”

On top of the new movie, Gaffigan is back on the road with a new comedy tour called The Pale Tourist. The 53-year-old is still motivated in comedy even after getting to the top of the mountain.

“I feel with comedy that I keep getting better at it,” said Gaffigan. “Stand-up is so constructed on self assignment that you can say you’re done when you have a couple of specials. Two decades ago, you could say you were done with one special. For me, it’s different kinds of accomplishments. There’s something so oddly rewarding about coming up with a new joke. As I do more international shows and get exposed to new cultures, it rejuvenates the topics I can discuss.”