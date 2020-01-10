LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A firefighter was hurt early Friday while battling a blaze at a Wilmington restaurant and dance hall that has been closed for renovations.

The fire broke out at about 4:30 a.m. at Salon Mexico on Anaheim Street, near Pioneer Avenue. The fire caused a partial building collapse.

One firefighter was hurt and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was declared out in less than 20 minutes, but the structural integrity of the building is being assessed. The restaurant and dance hall has been closed for renovations.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.