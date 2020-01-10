SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — One person is dead Friday after a car chase ended in a deputy-involved shooting in the town of Muscoy, near San Bernardino.

The chase ended at June and Blake streets in Muscoy at about 9:45 p.m. It’s not clear why deputies began chasing the car, or where the pursuit began.

Sky 2 was over the scene where the pursuit ended, and it appeared the suspect was killed in the shooting. A young child was taken to a hospital, but it’s not known how the child was hurt.

No deputies were injured.

San Bernardino County sheriff’’s officials have not responded to a request for comment.