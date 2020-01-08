(CBS Local)– Actor Brandon Larracuente wanted to be on Freeform’s “Party Of Five” reboot because of the timeliness of the script.

The original “Party Of Five” with Matthew Fox and Neve Campbell ran for six seasons during the late 90s and early 2000s and Larracuente plays the oldest sibling named Emilio, who becomes the head of the household after his parents are deported to Mexico.

“It was a bit tougher for me because I’m actually the youngest out of my two siblings,” said Larracuente in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “From the moment we all met, I just took on the role and they all call me Dad. Everything happened organically and nothing was forced. The topic of the show is so timely, especially with what’s going on in today’s climate. I think that’s what really drew me in.”

The first episode of the series is already available on Hulu and it makes its broadcast television debut on Wednesday. In addition to “Party Of Five,” Laurracuente has also built a name for himself on two Netflix series in “13 Reasons Why” & “Bloodline.” The actor will never forget his time hanging around actors like Kyle Chandler and Sissy Spacek.

“Kyle Chandler conducted himself in a very professional manner when I worked with him on Bloodline,” said Larracuente. “Those are things that I take with me to my other jobs like Party Of Five. I try to follow in their footsteps.”

While there is a glut of television shows to watch these days, Larracuente says “Party Of Five” offers TV audiences a deeper experience.

“This show is about an average American family that is dealing with the daily struggles we all face,” said Larracuente. “Beto and Lucia are in high school and they’re navigating the difficulties in high school and we’ve all been there. Whether you are male or female or young or old, you’ll be able to relate to every character. “