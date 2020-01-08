



— Two men who robbed a nail salon in Silver Lake are believed to be responsible for other robberies committed in Highland Park, Alhambra and Pasadena.

Detectives with the LAPD’s Northeast Area released video Wednesday of two men they have dubbed the “Beauty Salon Bandits” as they robbed a nail salon in the 3000 block of Rowena Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The two men entered the salon with handguns and robbed the business and its customers of cash and personal belongings. They took off in an older model, white Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe with after-market HD headlights and a trailer hitch.

Since that Silver Lake robbery, the same men are suspected in five other similar robberies in the the area and Highland Park between Nov. 26 and Dec. 6. They are also suspected in robberies in Alhambra and Pasadena.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic men between 30 and 40 years old. The first suspect is 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a Dodgers baseball cap, gray hoodie and blue jeans. Police say he wore a reflective utility vest in one robbery. The second suspect is 5-foot-9, 240 pounds and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue sweatshirt and jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the men or any of the robberies can call Northeast Area robbery Detective Jorge Morales at (323) 847-3470.