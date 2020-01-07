Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lakers star Anthony Davis has reportedly turned down a four-year, $146 million contract extension to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
According to Yahoo Sports, Davis’ decision was based on his desire to “solely focus on this season”.
Agent Rich Paul – who also represents LeBron James – informed the Lakers’ front office of the move following the team’s shoot-around Tuesday morning.
Davis has helped propel the Lakers to a 29-7 record so far this season, the best in the Western Conference.