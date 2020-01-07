Comments
A Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops unit lowered a paramedic to retrieve the woman, who was trapped approximately 100 feet down a hillside on the 3600
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 21-year-old hiker was rescued Tuesday after she became trapped in the Hollywood Hills.
A Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops unit lowered a paramedic to retrieve the woman, who was trapped approximately 100 feet down a hillside on the 3600
block of North Mount Lee Drive , authorities said.
Rescuers used a hoist to bring the hiker into the chopper for transport to a nearby hospital.
There was no word on the hiker’s injuries.