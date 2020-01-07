TEMECULA (CBSLA) – Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter announced Tuesday he will resign from his seat next week after pleading guilty last month to a federal felony count for misusing $250,000 in campaign funds.

Hunter, whose district stretches into southwestern Riverside County, faces a sentence of up to five years in prison.

He previously said he intended to step down from his seat, but had balked on a specific date.

The 42-year-old former Marine sent letters Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing his resignation “effective close of business on January 13, 2020.”

In the letter, Hunter highlighed his congressional accomplishments “from making sure veterans received the benefits they earned, to helping Social Security and Medicare recipients cut through red tape, to assisting immigrants seeking legal citizenship, and countless others going up against the IRS, ATF or other government agencies.”

He also highlighted his military service and his upbringing.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these

last 11 years,” Hunter wrote.