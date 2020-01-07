



— Disneyland is starting the new year with a ticket price drop!

Disneyland is offering “kids everywhere” and Southern California residents discounted $67 per-person tickets when they buy a three-day, one-park ticket.

The theme park announced the deal on Twitter saying, “Just Announced! Limited-Time Ticket Offers for Kids Everywhere and Southern California Residents, for as Little as $67 per Person per Day with 3-day, 1-park per day Tickets!”

Families visiting from outside of Southern California can get the $67 three-day, one-park per day ticket for children ages three to nine.

Eligible guests may purchase up to five tickets per person, per day.

The tickets are available for purchase through May 18, 2020.

For more information visit DisneyParks.