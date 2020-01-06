Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A collision between a train and a vehicle left one person dead in Santa Ana Monday evening.
Orange County Fire Authority responded to the crash that occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grand Avenue near Hunter Avenue.
A passenger train struck a vehicle that was in an intersection, dragging it a significant distance down the track.
The one person inside of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries to anyone on board the train were reported.
Grand Avenue was closed in both directions as authorities investigated.
The train track was also closed and arrangements were being made to bus passengers from the train.