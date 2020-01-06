NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Video captured a shooting inside of a Yard House restaurant at Northridge Fashion Center that left a 26-year-old man wounded.

According to police, the suspected gang-related shooting occurred at 8:08 p.m. Sunday night inside of the busy restaurant.

An argument was said to have erupted between at least four men. During the chaos, someone pulled out a gun and shot another man.

Video taken by a fellow diner showed the argument leading up to the fight as well as the shooting.

The unidentified 26-year-old was wounded in the lower body and taken to a trauma center where his vital signs were stable, according to Officer D. Orris.

The suspect was described as a 20 to 35-year-old Hispanic male wearing a gray jacket and was said to have fled the restaurant.