POMONA (CBSLA) — A man and his mother were hospitalized Saturday morning with gunshot wounds they sustained during a robbery in a Pomona apartment and

the suspects were at large.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Buena Vista Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Friday and found the injured woman and her son, according to Sgt. Iain Miller of the Pomona Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman was being robbed by unknown suspects when the son attempted to intervene. One suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the mother and son, Miller said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, his mother was listed in stable condition, Miller said. A description of the suspects was not available.

This is still an active investigation and investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Pomona Police Department.