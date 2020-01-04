LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The drone strike ordered by President Trump that killed Quassem Soleimani and others this week prompted protests this weekend.

While nobody actually made a declaration of war, the protesters considered it a pre-emptive strike.

“We’re demonstrating our opposition to the serious potential of a war between the United States and Iran,” said Ariadne Limite, a protester.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Pershing Square who took their message to the street, hoping to grab the attention of lawmakers 3,000 miles away.

“I think we need to continue to make our voices louder until they do,” said Limite. “It’s a day of protests across the country. Organizers say there are more than 70 of these happening in the United States.”