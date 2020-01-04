CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:5 Freeway, Burbank, Lane Closures

BURBANK (CBSLA) — The northbound side of the 5 Freeway in Burbank will be reduced to one or two lanes this weekend for pavement construction.

The lane closures are currently in effect and will last until 4 a.m. Monday, January 6.

The northbound side of I-5 is narrowed to two lanes between Verdugo Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard during the entire weekend, and will be reduced to one lane on Monday from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. Caltrans is advising motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays. They suggest using the 134 West and 170 North and rejoining the 5 Freeway north of the construction zone.

Caltrans will close the southbound side next weekend.

