BURBANK (CBSLA) — The northbound side of the 5 Freeway in Burbank will be reduced to one or two lanes this weekend for pavement construction.

The lane closures are currently in effect and will last until 4 a.m. Monday, January 6.

The northbound side of I-5 is narrowed to two lanes between Verdugo Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard during the entire weekend, and will be reduced to one lane on Monday from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. Caltrans is advising motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays. They suggest using the 134 West and 170 North and rejoining the 5 Freeway north of the construction zone.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to only 1 or 2 lanes in #Burbank from 10pm Fri. 1/3 to 4am Mon. 1/6. Avoid delay, use other routes! Use GREEN detour this weekend. Use purple detour Jan. 10-13 when the construction will shift to southbound I-5. https://t.co/xA5vA0m3BI pic.twitter.com/gFGFomUpW4 — 5 FWY LA County (@My5LA) January 2, 2020

Caltrans will close the southbound side next weekend.