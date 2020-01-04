LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana wind event set to hit the Southland Sunday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning for mountain areas.

Gusts of up to 65 mph are expected in the Ventura and LA County Mountains, where a warning will be in effect from noon Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” NWS said. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the Weather Service warned.

High Wind warnings have also been issued for mountain areas in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Tuesday.

The NWS urged those traveling on Interstates 10, 15 and 215 to be careful, as well as those driving on Highway 210 below the Cajon Pass.

“The Santa Ana winds will be strongest Sunday night and Monday at the usual wind prone sites like Fremont Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains, and near San Bernardino and Fontana in the foothills. Gusts to 70 mph are most likely in these areas. The winds will not be quite as strong Monday night into Tuesday morning,” NWS said.