



— The Los Angele Police Department says they are monitoring the events developing in Iran after an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport killed a top Iranian military commander.

Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad, the U.S. Defense Department confirmed to CBS News. With Iran’s government vowing “crushing revenge,” the U.S. State Department has issued an urgent warning for all Americans in Iraq to leave immediately.

In a statement, the LAPD said there is no credible threat to Los Angeles at this time, but officials will continue to communicate with state, local, federal, and international law enforcement partners.

“The Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our vibrant and diverse community, and we ask every Angeleno to say something if you see something,” the LAPD said in the statement.