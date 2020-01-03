ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An exclusive “hidden” bar is set to open this weekend inside Disney California Adventure.
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 5, the Alfresco Tasting Terrace will be open on the second floor of the Golden Vine Winery as an exclusive bar for annual passholders and their guests.
Did you hear? Starting Jan 5th, only our Annual Passholders––and their guests––will be able to experience the great food and 5 new cocktails specially created for Alfresco Tasting Terrace! Start planning now because you're not going to want to miss out. Valid AP required. pic.twitter.com/7m39bBmpuQ
— Disneyland AP (@DisneylandAP) January 3, 2020
According to The Orange County Register, the outdoor patio cocktail bar features five new cocktails and overlooks Cars Land and the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus opening this summer.