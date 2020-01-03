CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An exclusive “hidden” bar is set to open this weekend inside Disney California Adventure.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 5, the Alfresco Tasting Terrace will be open on the second floor of the Golden Vine Winery as an exclusive bar for annual passholders and their guests.

According to The Orange County Register, the outdoor patio cocktail bar features five new cocktails and overlooks Cars Land and the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus opening this summer.

