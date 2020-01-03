



— Two men who robbed a Culver City liquor store at gunpoint early Friday may also have hit another in Mar Vista, just blocks away.

Surveillance video from Lucky 7 Liquors, 12408 W. Washington Blvd. in Culver City, shows two men in all black and wearing ski masks, charging into the store before 1 a.m. and pointing at least one handgun at the clerk.

Los Angeles police say the two men in the Culver City robbery match the description of another robbery at about 12:30 a.m. at Venice Liquor, 12525 Venice Blvd. in Mar Vista, just a few blocks away.

No one was hurt in either robbery, but thousands of dollars in cash was taken from both stores.