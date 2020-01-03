LOS ANGELES (HOODLINE) – Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending today?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to uncover which eateries have been getting extra notice this month.

To find out who made the list, we first looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance. Then we analyzed foot traffic data from SafeGraph to validate the trends.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention this winter.

Upside Down

PHOTO: CATHERINE L./YELP

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Westwood’s Upside Down, the coffee and tea spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Coffee & Tea” on Yelp saw a median 2% increase in new reviews over the past month, Upside Down bagged a 5.8% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a sterling five-star rating. As for foot traffic, Upside Down saw visits more than triple in the past month, according to SafeGraph data.

Open at 10962 Le Conte Ave. since March 2019, Upside Down features drinks such as espresso, cappuccino, cold brew and chai latte.

Upside Down is open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Friday. (It’s closed on weekends.) According to SafeGraph, foot traffic is heaviest at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Fridays. If you’re planning your visit, you may want to try its slower periods on Mondays.

Seventy7 North

PHOTO: JULIE R./YELP

Studio City’s Seventy7 North is also making waves. Open since February 2014 at 12514 Ventura Blvd., the lounge, cocktail bar and event space has seen a 2.9% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.2% for all businesses tagged “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp. As for foot traffic, Seventy7 North saw visits more than triple over the past month, according to SafeGraph data.

“Seventy7 North is a craft cocktail lounge, which serves a delicious small food menu available [un]til 1 a.m. daily,” according to its Yelp page. “DJ’s, live bands and burlesque make up our weekly live entertainment schedule. Our friendly staff provides excellent service without pretension in a warm turn-of-the-century Paris/New York speakeasy-style bar.”

Seventy7 North serves up handcrafted cocktails such as Brown Betty, with cognac, apple-spice elixir, lemon and creole bitters, and Angel’s Share, with Angel’s Share bourbon, Drambuie, plum-spice elixir, lemon and rhubarb bitters. Check out the cocktail menu here. The cocktail bar also offers beer, wine and food. Over the past month, it’s maintained a strong four-star rating among Yelpers.

Seventy7 North is open from 7 p.m.–2 a.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Sunday.) According to SafeGraph, it usually gets busy on Saturdays and Fridays, and it attracts a quarter of its total visitors over those two days, with a slowdown on Tuesdays.

The Manchester

PHOTO: GRACE G./YELP

Westchester’s The Manchester is currently on the upswing in the New American category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp saw a median 1% increase in new reviews over the past month, this cocktail bar and New American spot saw a surge in new reviews despite being relatively new to Yelp.

Open for business at 8522 Lincoln Blvd. since November 2019, The Manchester features charred broccolini, Jidori chicken schnitzel and steak frites. View the menu here.

The Manchester is open from 5 p.m.–2 a.m. daily.

