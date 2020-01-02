Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Women set a big record in the film industry in 2019.
According to a recent USC study, 10.6 percent of directors for the top 100 grossing movies were women.
The top-grossing female filmmaker was Jennifer Lee who co-directed “Frozen 2.”
The study also revealed that less than one percent of all directors of top-grossing movies since 2007 were women of color. Four women of color directed a top 100 movie in 2019.
The overall percentage of female directors remains only about five percent of all directors for the last 13 years.