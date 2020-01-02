Comments
MURRIETA (CBSLA) – A suspect who led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit Thursday is dead following a shootout with authorities in Murrieta.
No deputies were hurt in the chase and ensuing shootout, which occurred some time after 10 a.m. in the 23000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Winchester roads. Residents were urged to avoid the area.
No other injuries were reported.
Details were not immediately released about what prompted the chase or the shooting.