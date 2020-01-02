



— Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a deep hole at a construction site in East Hollywood Thursday morning.

Los Angeles firefighters were called out after 8:30 a.m. to rescue the man who had fallen into an approximately 50-foot trench at a construction site at 1411 N. Hobart Blvd. in East Hollywood, dispatcher Margaret Stewart said. The man was responsive and able to talk to firefighters.

The man had fallen between 40 and 50 feet into a hole about 3 feet wide. It’s not clear if the man is injured.

Firefighters first set up a ventilation system to make sure the man had fresh air. A tripod was used to conduct a “rig to raise” operation to pull the man up to the surface safely, Stewart said.

The man, who did not appear to have any immediately life-threatening injuries, was rescued from the hole at about 9:30 a.m. and taken to a hospital for evaluation.