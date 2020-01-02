CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:East Hollywood, East Hollywood News, LAFD, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles News, Trench Rescue


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a deep hole at a construction site in East Hollywood Thursday morning.

Los Angeles firefighters were called out after 8:30 a.m. to rescue the man who had fallen into an approximately 50-foot trench at a construction site at 1411 N. Hobart Blvd. in East Hollywood, dispatcher Margaret Stewart said. The man was responsive and able to talk to firefighters.

(credit: CBS)

The man had fallen between 40 and 50 feet into a hole about 3 feet wide. It’s not clear if the man is injured.

Firefighters first set up a ventilation system to make sure the man had fresh air. A tripod was used to conduct a “rig to raise” operation to pull the man up to the surface safely, Stewart said.

The man, who did not appear to have any immediately life-threatening injuries, was rescued from the hole at about 9:30 a.m. and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Comments

Leave a Reply