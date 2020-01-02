BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA/AP) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking firefighters as they saved him from his burning home in Southern California.

Crews arriving at the scene of the blaze in Bakersfield found Patricio Orque barricaded inside a room.

Orque was “combative” with firefighters – who had to use force to enter the burning home – and had to be restrained until sheriff’s deputies arrived, authorities said.

They later arrested him on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

