BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The Golden Globe Awards are not until Sunday, but road closures near the Beverly Hilton are set to begin Friday night and will last until Monday.

The westbound side of North Santa Monica Boulevard, from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park East, will close at 9 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday. The eastbound lanes will close at 2 p.m. Saturday and remain blocked until 4 a.m. Monday.

South Santa Monica Boulevard will remain open.

Westbound Wilshire Boulevard at South Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from 6 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. There will be a limited closure on the eastbound side at Beverly Glen Boulevard, with local access for residents and visitors of the Los Angeles Country Club only, from 7 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Wilshire Boulevard will be completely closed to all traffic between the country club and South Santa Monica Boulevard.

Limited closures will also be in place on Whittier, Greenway and Trenton drives and Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas avenues with resident-only access from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

No parking will be allowed on Whittier Drive, from Wilshire to Sunset Boulevard, and on Greenway Drive, from Sunset to Whittier Drive, from 6 a.m. Sunday to midnight.

Residents, with permits, will be allowed to park on Carmelita Avenue, from Wilshire to Walden Drive; Lomitas Avenue, from Whittier to Walden; Elevado Avenue, from Wilshire to Walden; Trenton Drive, from Whittier to Wilshire; and Walden Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Whittier.

Residents with questions prior to Sunday’s ceremony were encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2169, or on the day of the event at 310-550-4680.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards take place Sunday at 5 p.m.

