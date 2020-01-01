WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — The 99 Cent Only store responded Wednesday to a video that captured a rat roaming around inside the Westlake District location.

The video, shot Monday night after the store on Alvarado Street was closed, shows at least one rat running around inside near the front doors.

The person who shot the video said it was taken just before midnight while he was waiting for a bus.

On Wednesday, a company spokesperson emailed a statement.