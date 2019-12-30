



Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns to the Ahmanson Theatre and Andrew Monaghan (“The Prince”) gives viewers an inside look at the production.

“Thrilling, audacious, witty, and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down, and took the dance world by storm. Collecting over 30 international accolades including an Olivier Award in the UK and three Tonys® on Broadway, Matthew Bourne’s powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary Swan Lake for our times.”

