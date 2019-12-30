CASTAIC (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol monitored traffic on the Grapevine Monday morning as snow continued to fall the roads.

A winter storm was expected to bring rain and snow to the area, threatening a possible closure of the 5 Freeway. According to the National Weather Service, the storm was set to roll in Monday night and last through Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the morning, CHP was escorting vehicles through the Grapevine. The escorts ended shortly after 6:30 a.m., CHP announced in a tweet.

The freeway was recently closed on Christmas for over 36 hours.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snow of four to eight inches as low as 2,500 to 3,000 feet and could significantly impact travel along Interstate 5, according to the NWS.

A winter storm watch was in effect through Monday afternoon, according to the weather service.