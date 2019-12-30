LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A multi-vehicle collision involving a bus in South L.A. left at least two people injured Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Broadway right before West Gage Avenue in the Florence area.

Views from SKY2 showed a severely damaged vehicle behind a bus, possibly inferring it rear-ended the bus. L.A. City Fire and ambulances were on scene because a city bus was involved.

One person was said to have been trapped inside the vehicle and taken to a hospital in critical condition with severe injuries.

At least four people were said to have been injured in some way inside the bus, three of whom refused to be treated at a hospital. The remaining injured passenger, described only as female, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of Broadway were closed between Sixty-first Street and Gage Avenue.