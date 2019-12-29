LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A storm system forecast to move into the Southland late Sunday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue winter weather advisories for mountain areas in LA, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties.

The advisory for the LA County Mountains (excluding the Santa Monica Range) is in effect from 2 a.m. Sunday to 10 p.m Monday. One to three inches of snow is expected at 4,000-5,000 feet, and at 2,500 to 3,500 feet on Monday, which will also see wind gusts of 45-60 mph.

Motorists are warned to plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. Interstate 5 near the Grapevine and Highways 2 and 39 will likely be impacted with accumulating snow and possible ice, according to the NWS. There’s also a chance of a light dusting of snow along the upper sections of Highway 14 through the Soledad Canyon.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for the Santa Barbara County Mountains. Slippery road conditions are expected as four to eight inches of snow is predicted to accumulate above 5,000 feet, with lighter accumulations down to 4,000 feet.

Ventura County Mountains’ winter weather advisory runs from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday. Two to four inches of snow is expected as 5,000 feet Sunday night, lowering to 3,000-4,000 feet on Monday. Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility, NWS warns, noting that Highway 33 will likely be impacted with accumulating snow and possible ice.