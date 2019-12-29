Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California native Tom Hanks can now officially consider himself Greek!
Greece’s president has signed an honorary naturalization order allowing the 63-year-old actor and his wife Rita Wilson to claim Greek citizenship.
Wilson is of Greek ancestry and the couple often spends their summer vacations in Greece. The couple has also been a fixture in the Southland’s Greek Festival circuit, and have even hosted the LA Greek Festival.
They’ve also produced a number of films in Greece such as “My Big Fat Greek Wedding'” and “Mamma Mia.”
Under Greek law, honorary naturalization may be granted to people who have provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalization serves the public interest.