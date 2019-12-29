



— LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore has announced that the department is increasing patrols near Jewish synagogues in the wake of Saturday’s anti-Semitic attack in New York.

The move was made “out of an abundance of caution” Moore said. “The LAPD stands with members of our Jewish communities and places of worship… There is no place for hate in Los Angeles.”

Saturday night’s attack during a Hanukkah party at the home of a Hasidic rabbi in Monsey — a New York City suburb — sent five people to the hospital, with one reportedly in critical condition. A 38-year-old suspect was later arrested in Harlem in connection with the attack.

Local Jewish leaders also spoke out against the attack. “This ongoing epidemic of anti-Semitic attacks needs to be treated. Enough is Enough. Jews should not have to fear for their lives in America to go their houses of worship,” said Rabbi Marvin Hier, dean and founder of L.A.’s Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Hier is also planning on urging President Trump to instruct the FBI to create a special task force to look into attacks against Jews and their religious institutions.

