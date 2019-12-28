



— A vigil was held Saturday night for a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death by a 23-year-old Downey man.

The memorial continued to grow as loved ones stood outside the home of Dayvon Taylor’s grandmother in South Los Angeles. They gathered in prayer and lit candles to remember the little boy who died Thursday after being taken to a Long Beach hospital for his injuries.

Police have yet to release details surrounding the boy’s death, but family members said he died at the hands of his basketball coach Tyler D’Shaun Martin-Brand, who was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder Friday.

“Dayvon was a loving, fun, just adorable kid that was very energetic, loved people, loved to play,” Virginia Sewell, Dayvon’s aunt, said. “He loved basketball, and he was just a caring kid, he loved everybody.”

The family said they were still trying to wrap their heads around the tragedy.